An adorable video of Simi carrying and fondling her baby girl, Adejare has surfaced on social media and it is one moment never to be missed especially for a first time mother. In fact it is the real ‘Duduke.’

In the video, Simi was seen caressing her daughter while talking with her friends in a room.

Recall that Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold recently took to her their respective social media handles to announce the birth of their baby girl, Adejare, a week after her arrival.

Simi disclosed that her daughter came into the world on the 30th of May 2020 and her soul was lifted because the feeling is forever for her.

She wrote, “Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love. Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. 5.30.2020.”

Watch video of Simi playing with her daughter below;

