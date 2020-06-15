American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, popularly known as Cardi B has given her famous thigh tattoo a facelift after 10years of getting the peacock inked on her body.
The queen of Bronx took to her Instagram page on Monday night to show off the result of a painful process that saw her under the needles for 10 hours of the day.
Cardi wrote:
“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂“
See photos below:
