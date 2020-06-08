A Nigerian lady identified as Amarachi on Twitter has shared exciting news with her followers on social media.

Amarachi took to her social media page to share lovely photos of the baby girl as she announced the good news.

Amarachi, while sharing the photos, stated that “God has wiped away her tears”.

Her tweet reads ;

“My people help me to thank Jehovah overdo, who has done something marvelous in the life of my cousin sister after 22 solid years. God wiped away her tears with this bundle of joy a bouncing baby girl”

My people help me to thank Jehovah overdo, who has done something marvelous in the life of my cousin sister after 22 solid years. God wiped away her tears with this bundle of joy a bouncing baby girl 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/L5HzJDj622 — Amarachi (@amarachi233) June 6, 2020

Upon sharing the touching story, Amarachi’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages for the new mum and her child.

“Wow. God be praised. Such a beautiful baby. Congratulations to your cousin sister,” one well-wisher wrote.

Another lady said: “Congratulations God is indeed faithful and He that has started good things in the family will forever be their support and strength, thank you Jesus.”

Read more congratulatory tweets below:

