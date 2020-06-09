Nollywood Anita Joseph and husband, Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish celebrated their third anniversary of knowing each other yesterday. Celebrating the special day, Anita’s husband took to his Instagram page to share a photo of them together with a caption that has got everyone talking.

He wrote:

I looked at my calendar and it read 8th of June 2020 , it only reminded me that I met this wonderful, funny and amazing woman @anitajoseph8 3 years ago .

A lot of people think I met u a year ago and we just met blah blah blah ….. 🙄 but it actually been three years 😁😁….. 3 years of loving u

3 years of F***KING you

3 years of adoring you

3 years of supporting you

3 years of being YOUR KING

3 years of FILLING YOUR TANK . .

@anitajoseph8 I love you and I cherish you 😍😍💋💋..

We don’t even need to talk to much on how we are chopping life …………….😁😁💯💯

Jeun lo iyawo mi 🙌🙌🙌🙌. 📸: @iamwatermark