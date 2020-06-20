Nigerian singer, D’banj has been called out by a Librarian video vixen on Twitter. The lady identified as Josephine has bravely stepped forward to accuse D’banj of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards her.

Dbanj who is still dealing with his first rape allegation which has now become a police issue and now has a 2nd one to contend with.

Josephine took to Twitter amidst the bashing of D’banj and also dropped her story.

According to her, she once worked a music shoot with DBanj and he inappropriately groped her.

“I worked with this nigga before and he definitely made me feel uncomfortable on set,” Twitter user @Darkskindchk tweeted. “Literally tried to grope my body up ! I was like wtf . This was when everyone was just chilling waiting on the director during a music video.” she added.

