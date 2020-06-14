According to the latest report, another student, Grace Oshiagwu, has allegedly been raped and murdered in a church mission building located at Idi-Ori, Sasa-Ojoo in the same Akinyele LGA, Ibadan, Oyo State, where the two previous incidents happened over the last two weeks.

The reports disclosed that Oshiagwu, a 21-year-old National Diploma student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, was macheted to death on Saturday by yet-to-be-identified persons.

This brings to three, the number of ladies that have been killed in a similar situation in the area.

Recall that Barakat Bello and Azeezat Shomuyiwa were other ladies who met the same fate in the past two weeks.

The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, has now asked members of the public to assist with information to track those behind the killings in recent weeks.

HOT NOW