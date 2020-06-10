Nigerian-British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has reached an agreement with Tyson Fury on a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain’s rival champions have been holding talks over an undisputed world heavyweight title fight and have thrashed out initial terms for two blockbuster battles.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

“We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight.

“It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well.

“We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“[There’s] a lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have giving their blessing for the fight to go ahead.

“The point of Fury, Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021.

“There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title. That’s important to us.

“The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence.

“The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be.

“We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out.

“We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021.

“Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties.”

-Sky Sports

