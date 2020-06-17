The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Council (APC) has declared the former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as the party’s authentic acting Chairman. The body made this known after rising from the 45th emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

The announcement came as a surprise to many Nigerians because of prior reports that Ajimobi remained Covid-19 positive and was currently in a coma from its implications.

The meeting had 15 of its 21 members in attendance and was chaired by Hilary Eta, the National Vice Chairman, South-South. He announced the appointment of a seven-man panel of the Edo State Governorship election who will be in charge of conducting the party’s primary that is slated for the 22nd of this month. Furthermore, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, is to head the panel while Senator Ajibola Bashiru will take up the role of the panel secretary.

Eta also announced the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Bello to head another five-man Election Appeal panel while Dr Kayode Ajulo will serve as the secretary.

Recall that there have been rumours over two weeks the tussle for the position of the Chairman between Ajimobi and Victor Gaidon since the Appeal Court’s judgement on the former Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Prior to this appointment, Ajimobi was the National Deputy Chairman, South-West.

