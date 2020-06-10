A petty armed robber who stole household items alongside a security dog has been arrested by the Lagos state police.

Twitter user @peter_ameh who shared a photo of the suspect, said the robbery incident took place in Magodo.

He tweeted;

Just to cut a long story short, The guy broke into a House in Magodo, Lagos & stole two Television sets, a decoder & other items. As if dat was not enough, he stole the Security Dog too

Security dog wey suppose dey guard the owner, dem thief am join The matter crack me up

