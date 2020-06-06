Recall that popular Nigerian movie Merry Men 2 was out yesterday but it looked like some people made it available for free without having to go to Netflix to download it.

Well, Nollywood actor, Ayo Makun, also known as AY Comedian, who owns the movie has fired at those sharing free links to download the movie on social media

AY stated that those bringing down the hustle of other people should known that their will never grow.

He wrote on Twitter; “It would have been okay to hack or access Merry Men 2 as a criminal that u are, but sharing the link on social media and asking everyone to go download it outside d licenced Netflix platform is criminal. Do note that as u bring down d hustle of another man, urs will never grow.”

