A video has gone viral on social media after popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky attended his father’s birthday in Lagos dressed like a man.
In the video sighted, Bobrisky was spotted without his usual make-ups or filters as he wore a “jalamia” and a face cap.
Nigerians have however reacted to Bobrisky’s appearance at his father’s party.
Nigerians said he dressed like a man because he wanted to appear like an obedient child because his father had warned him not to attend his birthday party dresser in a woman’s attire.
As expected, the move by Bobrisky to make a less dramatic appearance got members of the internet community talking.
Read what some people had to say below:
