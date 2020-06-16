A video has gone viral on social media after popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky attended his father’s birthday in Lagos dressed like a man.

In the video sighted, Bobrisky was spotted without his usual make-ups or filters as he wore a “jalamia” and a face cap.

Nigerians have however reacted to Bobrisky’s appearance at his father’s party.

Nigerians said he dressed like a man because he wanted to appear like an obedient child because his father had warned him not to attend his birthday party dresser in a woman’s attire.



As expected, the move by Bobrisky to make a less dramatic appearance got members of the internet community talking.

Read what some people had to say below:



More photos below:

