Singer and CEO of Whitenicious, Dencia has taken to her social media page to mock embattled Instagram big boy, Ray Hushpuppi, following his arrest by the Dubai Police.

Recall on the 8th of June, 2020, just a day before he was arrested, Hushpuppi, took to his social media page to condemn people who bleach their skin as he said they are not allowed to post or show support for the ”Black Lives Matter” movement.

It seems that post irked Dencia and she has now had her moment of vengeance after details of the Instagram Celebrity’s arrest was made public yesterday by the Dubai Police.

According to Dencia, Hushpuppi is a loud and old man who always acts childish by demeaning people who legitimately work hard for their money

She wrote on her Instastory ;

At least our bleaching is leagal, we buy and sell legal bleaching without fear of arrest.

He was arrested the day after this post. Yup i caught me sun bwoy. How can you be so loud, old and acting childish and doing illegal shit but always talking shit, demeaning and insulting hard working folks ontop of their money you are stealing.

If you are gonna be a criminal, be a smooth one, you can’t be smart and dumb at the same time. Niggas ain’t street smart, they are social media smart.

