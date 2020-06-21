According to the reports Nollywood actor cum comedian, Babatunde Bernard also known as Baba Tee, has welcomed a son with his wife on Fathers Day.

Baba Tee made this public on Sunday when he shared a picture of himself kissing Dupe’s bare baby bump and wished himself a Happy Father’s Day.

He wrote, “Original kayeefi… Happy Fathers Day to me… Allah I thank you for giving me a big boy. Congratulations to you my beautiful wife for giving me my first pride…”

