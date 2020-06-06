Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has got the ex-boyfriend of Regina Daniels, Somadina drooling over her photos.

Ebube shared breathtaking photos of herself in hot short black stretch which reveals her toned body and hot legs on Instagram.

Known for having eyes for beautiful things, Somadina couldn’t resist the beauty of Ebube as she looked too hot for any man to handle. He moved to the comment section and wrote;

“Picture Perfect ❤”

Well Ebube is not bad afterall, the two will make a perfect couple should they hook up.

