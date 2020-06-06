Reality TV star, Bamike Olawunmi -Adebuniyan, popularly known as Bam bam is celebrating her husband, Teddy A as he celebrates his turns a year older today, 6th of June, 2020.

The wife and mom did nothing in holding back her emotions as she celebrates her husband on her Instagram page with the most benign words.

She wrote:

Happy birthday honey You are sweet, you’re kind you’re mischievous, naughty, generous my greatest support system and my lover… words fail me in describing how awesome a human being you are. I’m honored and glad to be in this journey of life with you, I couldn’t have chosen anyone else, you’re my gift from God. Happy birthday papi, I thank God for choosing us for each other. I pray you celebrate many more birthdays in wealth and In style, Zen and I wish you happy happy birthday … Thank you for taking care of us, we love you.

