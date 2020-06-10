Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi has been removed from BBNaija’s ‘Pepper Dem’ Whatsapp group, she was removed after she commented on how toxic some of the former were.

She made this known on Twitter and according to her, they saved her the trouble, as it seems as though she really doesn’t want to be there anymore.

Her initial post reads;

“This being said, I will no longer be commenting or responding to anything said on the show. Every single housemate has my number – it is in the WhatsApp group (aka the “safe space” that resulted in shaming someone on national television) yet not one person who has aired a grievance had picked up the phone to call me to discuss or make me aware of any ill feelings they had towards me beforehand, knowing full well I would not be present on the show.”

Just after her post, she made another post where she has been removed from the WhatsApp group. Sharing a screenshot, she wrote;

“Lol I’ve just seen that I’ve been removed from the WhatsApp group. Thanks for saving me the trouble guys ✌🏾”

Lol I've just seen that I've been removed from the WhatsApp group. Thanks for saving me the trouble guys ✌🏾️😘 pic.twitter.com/dno2MPBbdA — ACupOfKhafi ☕️💛 (@KhafiKareem) June 9, 2020

