The BBNaija Pepper Dem 2020 Reunion kicked started on Monday and has usual it has started with the usual controversies that often lead to debate online by followers of the housemates.

During the Tuesday episode of the reunion, Ebuka Uchendu asked Tacha if she came into the BBNaija house to repeat a similar script played by former housemates Cee C and Tboss.

Tacha, however, responded by stating that she in no way tried to imitate Tboss or Cee-C of the previous reality show editions as she’s too original to act like anybody.

Ebuka also quizzed Omashola bringing Warri vibes to the house the way former housemate Efe did in the previous edition, Omashola responded that he was only being himself and nothing more.

The host went on to asked the housemates who brought the most interesting highlights to the show, majority of them voted for Mercy Eke, who was the winner of the BBNaija 2019 edition.

Mercy Eke herself maintained she was the only queen of highlights. She said:

“When Mercy Coughs, it’s highlight.”

HOT NOW