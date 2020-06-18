The latest BBNaija reunion episode started when Ebuka brought out Tacha and Mercy to talk about their friendship outside the house and also to know if they keep animosity and reservations towards each other..

The Conversation as transcribed below shows that they are both steering clear of each other and maintaining their lanes.

Check out the conversation below:



Mercy- I don’t want to fight Tacha, she is doing good

Tacha- I tried following Mercy and I am blocked

Mercy- I blocked her because I don’t want to be seeing her subs or shade

Mercy- Tacha is always throwing subs at me and she is always liking shade thrown at me. If we are cool in real life, I will never sub you on social media

Mercy to Tacha: “In real life you say we are friends, but on social media you are a different person. If I say am your friend, I will not like posts that shade you”

Tacha- My publicist handle my social media. I, Natasha Akide has never thrown a shade at you

Mercy- I have receipts of your sub. In real life we are friends and we are not even fighting.

Tacha- Let’s go live on Instagram and show the fans we are cool

Mercy- Our fans love us so much. They will support us no matter what we do, good or bad.

Mercy- Let’s have a discussion without the cameras. That way I can trust you