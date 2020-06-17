BBnaija Reunion show kicked off with the show’s anchor, Ebuka delving into former housemate, Esther’s love triangle with ex-housemates, Nelson and Frodd.

Esther’s colleagues, Diane and Mercy laid receipts which incriminates her in a ring of manipulative behaviour while she was still in the Big Brother’s house.

The close friends who admitted to being former friends with Esther touched on Esther’s transfer of emotions from Nelson to Frodd despite knowing Diane had a thing for Nelson — a move they deemed as an act of betrayal.

Venita, talking on “Esther and Frodd’s” kiss said she felt the kiss was heaven sent but just before she continued, Esther cut in to set the record straight about the whole kiss drama.

She adamantly denied kissing Frodd and claim it was a group agreement — she says Frodd kissed her and it was not the other way round.

But in a brief preview of the kiss, Esther is seen plunging her lips into Frodd’s. Watch the video below,

HOT NOW