Former BBNaija #PepperDem housemate, Tacha has reveled that the controversial Reunion of the former housemates is not a Live show as many would think.

The reality TV star confirmed this in a tweet made by one of her fans. The fan warned other Tacha’s fans, widely known as Titians not to get worked up over what they see in the show as it is a prerecorded scene.

The fan wrote:

I’ll remind Titans that the reunion is prerecorded Don’t let anything get to you, Tacha has moved on from whatever was recorded & edited for entertainment purposes It’s a show she chose to attend, watch & be entertained because u are seeing Tacha’s face

