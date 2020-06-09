Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha has thrown her weight behind Ella as she cast shades at Jaruma, Mercy Eke and Venita.

Tacha in a recent tweet via her handle wrote, “Good deeds should be done with Intention not attention.”

The tweet, however seems to be a subtle shade at the people who defamed ex-BBN housemate, Ella recently.

Recall that Ella was verbally attacked by her colleagues, Mercy and Venita during the BBNaija reunion show on Monday night.

Following that, self-acclaimed highest paid Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma in a statement via her social media handle revealed how Ella squandered the funds she gave her for house rent and her mother’s illness.

All of these trended on social media as most people were not happy about defaming remarks as they air their disappointment, especially at Mercy and Venita.

Tacha was not happy with the remark as well as she shared her opinion on Twitter.

She wrote,

“When you lend a helping hand out of GENUINE CONCERN, you don’t BRAG about how much of a good person you are.. GOOD DEEDS should be DONE with INTENTION not for ATTENTION.”

In another tweet, she wrote,

“strong women don’t have attitudes we have STANDARDS.”

HOT NOW