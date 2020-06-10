Former Big brother Naija housemate, Thelma Ibemere has decided to let the grudges she holds against fellow housemate, Sey Awolowo following his remarks about her brother’s death

Recall that while in the Big Brother Naija House, Thelma and Seyi had a little misunderstanding that led to a heated argument that resulted to Seyi saying hurtful things to Thelma, he even involved Thelma’s Late brother and that made Thelma cry really hard, He said:

“That her brother that went, he has gone with what she has been looking for.

Until she realizes sense before it will come back again.

How will someone that is not speaking to you will be insulting you in your presence, the person will not say anything and you’ll come back and call the person rubbish? Bull shi*t.”

Afterthat quarrel, Seyi and Thelma has not been in talking terms, until after tonight’s episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion episode 6, Thelma took to her Instagram page to announce that she has already forgiven Set before he asked for forgiveness.

See what she said:

The death of my late brother was and will still be a fresh wound that barely heals because he was MURDERED

I forgave seyi even before he apologized. There is more to life than weighing our hearts down with grudges. Let’s learn to forgive and move on.

