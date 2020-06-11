BBNaija star, Ike Onyema has reacted to the drama that happened between his girlfriend Mercy Eke and another housemate Omashola. He took to twitter to defend Mercy after she got into a heated argument with Omashola at the BBNaija reunion.

The drama began after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked former housemate Cindy if she was a gossip in the house but she denied it. However, ex-housemate Seyi Awolowo disagreed with her, saying he once caught her gossiping with other housemates.

Ebuka then went on to play a clip of when Omashola was reporting Mercy and Ike to Seyi. According to him, Mercy tried to seduce singer, Tuface during his visit by licking her lips and giving Tuface signs. The model also added that he would beat up any of his friends who tried to date Mercy.

Another video of Mercy was played which showed her complaining bitterly that Omashola came into the bathroom when Ike and herself were bathing and threw condoms at them.

Mercy got furious when Omashola said all the condoms in the house are exhausted because of Ike and her.

Reacting to the whole drama, Ike took to Twitter to defend Mercy. He wrote;

“For the record, no woman, under any circumstances deserve to be slut shamed. Women are the flowers of the nation.”

