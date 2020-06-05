Reality TV star, Tacha has taken a swipe at co-star, Kim Oprah for saying that Biggie never liked her during her stay in the BBnaija 4th season

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Housemates reunion is causing bullocks on Social media as the reality TV stars brawl at each other over their past acts and mistakes during their stay in the house.

Last night, Kim Oprah expressed that Biggie never liked her when she was in the house and this got a lot of Nigerians talking as they blame her for the cause of her mischief -Many believe her fake accent and lifestyle has made her one of the least celebrated housemates despite her beauty.

Tacha also joined the trolls in taking a snap at Kim Oprah. She said that her fake accent was the reason Biggie never liked her.

She wrote:

Your ACeent kept stressing him tf out!

your accent kept stressing him tf out!!😩😩#BragLikeTacha — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 4, 2020

HOT NOW