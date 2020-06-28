Reality TV star, Avala has been dragged by an Instagram vendor for not keeping up to her end of an agreed deal they both had.
The According to reports obtained from Gistlover blog, Avala agreed to give a shoutout to a vendor who offered to send her some clothes and shoes for free but after taking delivery of the items, the former Big Brother Naija housemate opted not to share the pictures of the items sent and tagged the vendor.
The aggrieved vendor tried all means to reach Avale after she stopped replying her Instagram DMs but all was to no avail until a few months..
Read their conversation below:
You see all these Yeyebrity and breach of contracts,Avala abi Na Avila be your name,don’t be a selfish bong a fish,do the needful or pay for the cloth,my people biko read this conversation and put mouth Abeg,it was until she rocked the cloth that she now came up with her management talk,Igi ewedu fall on you and your Yeye management 😅😅before we start dragging ourselves like I pass my neighbor generator,DO THE NEEDFUL,this one Na my follower no be any other person follower,,Don’t be unfortunate Na,you even had to block her and your management was yarning dust,saying she should do her worst,We are coming🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️Abeg good people of GLB biko judge this matter,Tueh.all This I never chop Yeyebrity.
