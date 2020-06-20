Reality TV star Chinonso Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah has suffered a ‘conscious’ nip slip, as many would believe.
The former beauty queen who has been on a girl’s getaway with co-star, Mercy Eke, Diane Russet and Venita took to her Snapchat earlier today to flaunt a transparent swimsuit.
Upon realizing the wardrobe error or having served its purpose of drawing attention to herself, Kim took down the video but social media users got a hold of it right before she deleted the video.
Checkout the photos below:
HOT NOW
- Lady cries out after botched N1.6m plastic surgery allegedly done by ‘Dr Anu’ (Graphic video)
- Having a child out of wedlock for Davido is Chioma’s biggest mistake – Fan sheds light
- ‘Restore my virginity before I sign the divorce papers’ – Woman tells her husband in court
Discussion about this post