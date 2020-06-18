Reality TV star, Seyi Awolowo and his girlfriend, Adeshola Adeyemo are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to reports, Deshola is about 5 months pregnant and this is fueled after the couple were spotted buying some home appliances at an electronic store in Lagos.

The report reads;

Adesewa is reportedly 5/6 months pregnant for Seyi and the duo who are yet to officially tie the knots were spotted at a show room in Lagos, Nigeria together. According to a source who saw them, Adesewa who is heavily pregnant and her boo, Seyi were at the show room on Monday June 15,2020 to buy a deep freeze and a Television set.

Seyi proposed to Shola in 2019 after exiting the Big Brother Naija show. They were such an item that everyone loved to see together as they graced different events together.

Congrats to the young couple

HOT NOW