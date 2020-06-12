Davido’s first baby mama, Sophie Momodu as shared lovely photos from her birthday getaway at the picturesque Lakowe Golf Resort.

The mother of one who turned 33 a few days ago took to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon to share beautiful photos from her party that had friends in her close circle in attendance.

Flooding her Instagram timeline with jpegs of her day, Sophie took the time to specially thanks her friends who were in attendance

She wrote: “I wanna say a big Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes & messages, I truly appreciate you all.. God bless you”

Part of those in attendance is Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, who is a close friend of Sophie, the mom of her son’s bestie.

See lovely photos of the beautiful and scenery birthday celebrations:

