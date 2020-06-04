Media Personel, Toke Makinwa in a recent statement has said being poor in spirit is the worst thing that can happen to anyone.

Toke Makinwa added that one can be poor in pocket, which is not a crime and money can fix that, she however that if one spirit/mind is poor, no amount of money, advice or help can solve that.

She said, “The thought alone makes me sad, no amount of money/advice/help will fix that.”

“May you not end up having to do this thing called life with someone with a poor mentality, life is hard as it is, having to mentally battle with someone who thinks from a scarce mind even when there’s abundance of wealth, health and spirit around them is prison.

You want to be around the “yes you can do it, your dream is too small, think bigger, go for it” not the “here’s why it won’t work all the time” mind, choose your path carefully,” she added.

Toke Makinwa went on to urge Nigerians to apply the same logic to business, mental health, choosing the right course etc to marriage.

“Above all the emotions, it is a partnership and though bad times come (even in business it happens), you want to be sure you are in the right boat and everyone is rowing,” she said.

