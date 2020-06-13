Benue State Lawmaker Daniel Ukpera has donated ropes to the people of his community in Makurdi LGA of Benue State.

According to reports, the politician donated the ropes to his constituency members in order for them to keep their goats from wandering and destroying crops.

Daniel Ukpera contested for the Guma State Constituency seat in the 2019 Benue State House of Assembly Election under the platform of Labour Party but lost it to the People’s Democratic Party contestant.

It was gathered that he donated the ropes as his contribution to the implementation of the Benue State Anti Open Grazing Law.

After the donation, Ukpera assisted some of the people to tie their goats before leaving.

