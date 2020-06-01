A corp member, Isah Salisu Alhassan who just passed out from his National Youth Service year, has shared emotional photos of him presenting his discharge certificate to his late mum at her grave.

According to Isah, his mom passed in January of this year, 5 months to his POP. While other corps members took their certificates home to their folks, Isah took his to his mom’s grave.

Read his post below,

“Kano 19 B1 Corper RIP Mother In 2008 while she was chasing me to school she used to say go to school and study may be time you will succeed

it’s only my bones in the grave and she died in January 2020 five month to finish my nysc. While everyone take their certificate home and present it to his mom I took mine to the cemetry and presented it at my mother’s grave Allah kajikan iyayen Mu.”

