Nigerian celebrity best friends, Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky have been accused of sleeping with each other following the full conviction of Bobrisky’s sexuality.

Nigerians are still in shock following the massive transformation of Nigerian crossedresser, Bobrisky who bashes anyone for calling him a man on social media as he attended his father’s party without his ‘Feminine traits’



Social media went agog earlier today after videos from the party surface online and it shows the popular ‘transvestite’ dressed as a man that he is.

A man in reaction, took to twitter to state convincingly state that the friendship between Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh should be looked into as he claims that they are just covering up with the bestie narrative

The social media user identified as Adam wrote:

“He they chop am steady steady bro abeg this naija wey we they. They guy they use us make money still they Chop Tonto❤

Agba Bobby you too wise”

HOT NOW