Nigerian big boy Mompha has warned Nigerians to desist from tagging the Interpol and FBI on his Instagram posts.

The Dubai based forex trader took to his Instagram page on Friday morning to warn Nigerians to stop tagging the international security agencies on his post.

This development is in line with the arrest of Hushpuppi as Nigerians believe Mompha should be the next target to be investigated due to his regular show of wealth on Social media.

He wrote:

For those idiots tagging fbi and interpol on my page and saying you are next na thunder go fire those hand you use in typing by the special Grace you idiot think fbi or interpol dont know mompha 😂😂😂 you must be really sick 😡 fucking hypocrites they never mind their business Bastards!!!

