Sterling Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has shared new lovely photos of herself to begin the week with a bang.

The veteran screen goddess whose social media posts often go viral due to her stylish dress sense and ever-youthful looks once again had social media users in awe.

Genevieve Nnaji rocked a subtle look make up, luscious hair and any spectator can recognise the display of rich, heart-capturing beauty which she casually displayed as she posed for the camera.

The photos subtly reflect the reign of Nnaji as one of Nollywood’s prettiest faces even at her age.

See the lovely photos below;

