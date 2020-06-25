Nigerian media practitioner, Seyi Tinubu, recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Layal Jade Tinubu, in London on June 25. Seyi who is the son of popular Nigerian politician, Bola Tinubu, took to his official Instagram page to break the news with his fans and followers.

In the post shared, he revealed both mother and child are doing okay. He wrote: “On behalf of Mr and Mrs Tinubu, i am please to announce the birth of a boy by his wife @layaltinubu earlier today.”

He got married to his wife in 2016 and they welcomed their first child in 2017.

HOT NOW