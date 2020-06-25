According to the reports, Nigerian media practitioner, Seyi Tinubu, has welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Layal Jade Tinubu, in London on June 25.

Seyi who is the son of popular Nigerian political stalwart, Bola Tinubu, took to his official Instagram page to break the news with his fans and followers.

He wrote: “On behalf of Mr and Mrs Tinubu, i am please to announce the birth of a boy by his wife @layaltinubu earlier today.”

