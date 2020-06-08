Earlier reports disclosed that the late Lady Okwaraji, mother of the late Super Eagles star, Sam Okwaraji passed on at the age of 83.

President Muhammed Buhari has however reacted to her death as he issued a statement via the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

He said that the deceased was a teacher and school proprietress, who left behind lasting memory of kindness, love, and charity as a devout Christian.

President in the statement said he believes Lady Okwaraji, whose son, Samuel, died in August 1989 while playing for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier, will always be remembered for the sacrifices of the family for the nation, Vanguard reports.

President Buhari affirmed that the matriarch of the Okwaraji family, like her son, defined simplicity, loyalty, and patriotism in many ways as she remained steadfast, believing in Nigeria, despite the vicissitude of life.

According to the statement, “As a mother, who lost her son in an unexpected situation, the President believes Lady Janet deserved to be acknowledged for her resilience and nobility, despite the odds.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant her soul eternal rest, and comfort her loved ones.”

