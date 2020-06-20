Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Lilian Afegbai, has taken to social media to dish out some words of advice for her female fans. According to the actress, ladies should stop waiting for a man to do everything for them because then they get things done on their own, they earn more respect.

Sharing a beautiful photo of herself in red, she wrote ;



Build an empire with him, then you get more respect…. Stop waiting for a man to do everything for you, Ask your mama.

Many relationships today are facing issues and people who are not in one seem to have a clearer view on what to do to make things better.

In Nigeria for instance, it is believed that many ladies depend on men to take care of themselves. It is also believed that several of these ladies do not reciprocate this show of affection.

