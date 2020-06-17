The burial arrangements and date of late beauty queen and benign soul, Ibidun Ighodalo-Ajayi has been announced. The former beauty queen has been scheduled to buried on Saturday, 20th June, 2020.

The families of Ibidun and Ajayi have been thrown into deep mourning following the death of the late Ibidun Ighodalo who died in the early hours of Sunday, 14th June.

The funeral arrangements as seen on Gistlover page is set for this coming Saturday.

Read below:

“The funeral of former beauty queen and event planner extraordinaire, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, has been slated for Saturday, June 20.

.

Ibidun died on Sunday, June 14 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state where she had gone to erect some COVID19 Isolation centers.

She will be buried in Lagos state.“

