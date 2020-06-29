Nigerian singer Burna Boy made the country proud as he won the 2020 BET best international act award.
Recall that Burna Boy was nominated in the Best International Act, a category he won in 2019 while Rema who earned a nod in Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category lost to Zimbabwe singer, SHA SHA.
Comedian and Insecure actress Amanda Seales hosted this year’s annual awards show.
The BET Awards celebrates creative expression and Black excellence across music, film, television, sports, and philanthropy.
During the show, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was honored with the Humanitarian Award, while French anti-racism activist Assa Traoré was honored with the BET International Global Good Award.
Traoré’s brother Adama died in 2016 while in police custody.
See the list of winners below….
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo (WINNER)
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos (WINNER)
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” (WINNER)
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby (WINNER)
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” (WINNER)
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor (WINNER)
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch (WINNER)
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch (WINNER)
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” (WINNER)
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae (WINNER)
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan (WINNER)
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim (WINNER)
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles (WINNER)
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James (WINNER)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” (WINNER)
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewers Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer” (WINNER)
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewers Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
