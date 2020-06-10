A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal that he just spotted embattled Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi at The Dubai Mall.

Nigerians have been at the edge of their seats all day as news unfolds about the situation of social media sensation, Hushpuppi who was reportedly arrested on Tuesday midnight, Dubai time.

Multiple sources claim that Hushpuppi has been flown to the United States of America following his arrest by the Interpol and FBI but an eyewitness account in Dubai stated on Wednesday evening that he was spotted at the Dubai mall with 3 large suitcases.

It was not specified if Hushpuppi was alone or with security details.

The man identified as Adesoji Odumosu on twitter wrote:

Saw Hushpuppi in Dubai mall with 3 huge Suitcases. Even Arabians and other foreigners were staring. E don too enjoy, make him go rest small.

