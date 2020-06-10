Nigerian artiste and song writer, Niniola has shared new pictures of her as she goes bald in her latest style.

Ninola dropped a picture of her in wrapper and captioned it ”African Queen My “Wrapper and I” #NINIOLA #QOAH #QOTS #AFROBOSS #FANTASY #NININATION”

She also drop videos of her showing of her dancing skills.

See video below;

Niniola is known for her writing skills but it seems she might have followed the step of her sister, Teni in finding a way to entertain her fans aside from singing.

HOT NOW