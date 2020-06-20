Popular Nigerian pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, lost his ex-beauty queen wife and event planner, Ibidunni Ighodalo on June 14, 2020. Since the news of her death hit social media, tributes have been pouring in as her loved ones reminisce on the memories they had with her.

Damilola Elliott, the photographer who took photos of the deceased on her wedding day, shared Ibidun’s wedding photos as she reminisced on the events of that lovely day.

Sharing the photos, Damilola wrote: “13 years ago…. So honoured to have shot your wedding…. A day I’ll NEVER FORGET! – ….”Oya Dami, let’s do a quick photoshoot before the client arrives….”

– … “Dami, this picture must be fine o! I kuku trust you…” – … “Ibs, oya smile for the camera járè…” …”Dami, I want a full length photo of this dress…”

“Never to be forgotten! A smile that could pierce any bitterness. Rest well Ibs… Mrs. Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo..”

See more photos below ;

HOT NOW