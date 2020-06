RB Leipzig star, Timo Werner has said he is delighted after he sealed a sensational transfer move to Chelsea. Werner, who had initially courted strong interest from Liverpool is understood to have resolved to move to Stamford Bridge instead.

His Chelsea switch was confirmed on Thursday, June 18, with the Blues announcing the German forward has already agreed personal terms.

We have some @TimoWerner news for you! 👀 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 18, 2020

Speaking on the transfer, Werner noted “it is a very proud moment” for him, adding he is already looking forward to next season.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,” Werner said. “I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us,” he added.

He further took time to thank Leipzig for the opportunity during his four-year stay with the German giants. The 24-year-old now becomes Chelsea’s second signing this summer after the arrival of Hakim Ziyech.

