Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made new revelations regarding developments between Davido and Chioma after Davido’s cheating allegations surfaced on the internet.

Kemi has revealed that Chioma has moved out of Davido’s house and was at the motor park.

According to her, the chef chi, as she is popularly called has headed straight to her hometown and it is probably because Davido’s 4th baby mama Larissa popped up.

“Chioma has moved out. Off to Igboland. Currently at the motorpark”, Kemi said on Twitter.



Earlier reports claim that the highly anticipated wedding between the popular couple has suffered a major setback due to the cheating allegations against David. Read more

HOT NOW