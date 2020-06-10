Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria has now hit 13,464 after 663 people tested positive on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Center of Disease Control (NCDC), 170 cases were recorded in Lagos, 108 in Ogun, 69 in Bauchi, 49 in Ebonyi, 33 in Edo, 30 in Rivers, 26 in FCT, 26 in Jigawa, 26 in Delta, 17 in Anambra, 16 in Gombe, 16 in Kano, 15 in Imo, 14 in Abia, 11 in Borno, 11 in Oyo, 8 in Plateau, 6 in Kebbi, 6 in Kaduna, 4 in Ondo, 2 in Niger, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Osun, 1 in Ekiti, 1 in Kwara and 1 in Nasarawa State.

Nigeria now has 13,464 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 4206 patients have so far been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded.

See a breakdown of cases in the different states below.



