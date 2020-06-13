Some privates schools are secretly reopening classes for their students in some parts of Lagos state.

The government had imposed a total lockdown on schools across all levels as part of measure to stem down the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the lockdown now in its third month. Findings, however, revealed that some private primary and secondary schools in the commercial capital city have been reopening — albeit under various cunny guises.

Lagos, the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, accounts for practically 51% of the total infection in Nigeria with the state alone having 6,840 cases. According to The Guardian, the school hold classes for students, especially those preparing to Junior Secondary School and West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The students, dressed in mufti, were said to have been carrying fewer books as management of a popular private school in Onipanu area of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) surreptitiously opened its facilities for students to learn.

The proprietor of the school was said to have opened the school because of the economic hardship engendered by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. “Before the lockdown, after our normal school classes, our teachers asked us to be coming to school without uniform. “They said the school would not be closed for us to continue learning. We have not missed anything at all. We only observed public holidays,” a student in one of the school defying government’s order on lockdown said.

-Guardian

