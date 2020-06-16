The National Youth Service Corps NYSC in a latest statement released on Tuesday has revealed when corps member can go back to camp.

The scheme in a latest statement via its social media handle disclosed that it wouldn’t force nor rush corps members back to camp but wait until when the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC and Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 give nod to institutions to recommence their normal activities.

Below is a full statement released by the scheme;

Re: Why it is not feasible to go back to Camp yet: NYSC shouldn’t force nor rush Corps Members back to Camp

“The attention of the NYSC Management has been drawn to an open letter to the NYSC Director – General circulating on the social media, with the above heading, dissuading the Scheme from forcing or rushing Corps Members back to the Orientation Camps for safety reasons.

To all intents and purposes, the writer of the letter expressed genuine concern, but very oblivious of the facts on the ground.

It is imperative to state that the National Youth Service Corps is a responsible and responsive institution which gives topmost priority to the lives of Corps Members as a matter of policy. It was for that reason Management suspended the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Orientation Course in order to safeguard the lives of Corps Members as well as camp officials.

It is very appropriate to state that the Scheme has been in the forefront of the fight against COVID -19, therefore will never do anything to compromise the safety and health of Corps Members.

In the light of the foregoing, Management wishes to state that 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps Members can only go back to the Orientation camps when the National Centre for Disease Control and Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 give nod to institutions to recommence their normal activities.

Management enjoins Corps Members to continue observing the COVID -19 safety protocols of social/physical distancing, use of face masks and proper washing of hands with liquid soap for at least twenty seconds.

Together, we are stronger and shall defeat COVID -19.”

