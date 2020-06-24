According to the reports, a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory has ordered the reopening of the Jabi Lake Mall, which was sealed 10 days ago for hosting a concert by the artiste, Naira Marley.

Recall that on the 13th of June, a drive-in concert which was hosted by Naira Marley in Jabi Lake Mall saw widespread condemnation on social media after photos and videos from the concert showed the guests did not observe social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

Jabi Lake Mall was subsequently shut down and the airline that flew Naira Marley to Abuja was also penalized.

Giving the order for the opening of Jabi Lake Mall today Yesterday, June 23, Magistrate Idayat Akanni said the decision to reopen the mall was a sequel to the application filed by the defense counsel, Nnamdi Ekwem, who asked the court to unseal the business premises.

She said her judgment was based on the overall interest of those, who would be affected adversely by the closure, noting that the mall had over 100 employees and other tenants, who are not co-offenders in the matter.

“The order is also based on compassion, especially, in consideration of the economic losses that will be suffered by those affected, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 on the people.”

She ordered the management of the mall to publish an apology to the government in national dailies for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

HOT NOW