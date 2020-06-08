According to the latest list released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Abia State and the Federal Capital Territory FCT surpassed Lagos state in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Lagos state has the heaviest cases of the virus with a number of 5,767 but in the latest list, it dropped to the third spot with 38 cases.

The decline in the number of cases is a further illustration that the state may be escaping the clutches of the deadly virus.

Also, the report in the last one week has seen Lagos posting lower figures since its peak of 378 cases on 30 May.

Abia registered 67 cases and now has 83 cases in all and is No. 20 in Nigeria.

The FCT returned 50 cases for a total of 952.

Ogun posted 19 cases and Gombe 16, while Edo recorded 14.

Kano recorded just 2 cases.

On the whole, Nigeria recorded just 260 cases, taking the national total to 12,486.

The death toll went higher by 12 to reach 354, while 173 were discharged overnight.

Below is the breakdown state by state:

Abia-67

FCT-40

Lagos-38

Ogun-19

Gombe-16

Edo-14

Imo-9

Kwara-8

Katsina-8

Nasarawa-8

Borno-8

Kaduna-6

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-4

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Kano-2

Sokoto-2

12486 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3959

Deaths: 354

